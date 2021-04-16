Ronald Bliss
Ronald Bliss
Ronald James Bliss, 75, of Proctorville, died on April 14th, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
He is survived by his wife Darlene Johnson-Bliss.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
