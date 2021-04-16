Hope’s Place to have dodge ball tournament to raise funds

ASHLAND, Ky. — For anyone who has missed the fun of dodging red rubber balls during gym class, here’s your chance to gather three friends and help a good cause.

Hope’s Place, the regional children’s advocacy center for child survivors of sexual abuse, has announced its Hope’s Place Dodgeball Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 22.

“The dodgeball tournament is a fun community event, but most importantly, the funds raised at this event provide much needed services for sexually abused children in the Tri-State area,” said Lisa Phelps, executive director. “This fund-raiser allows us to continue to provide quality services, free of charge, to area children and their non-offending caregivers who have been affected by sexual abuse.”

The tournament will be held at the Armory on Lexington Avenue in Ashland, Kentucky. Team check in is at 10 a.m.

Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced. In addition, there will be food and alcohol sales. Admittance to watch the event is free.

Team registration for this event is now open. A team of four is $80 and proceeds directly benefit Hope’s Place. If you or your organization is interested in participating, please go to, www.hopesplace.org, and click on the Dodgeball link at the top of the page, or contact Tiffany Jobe at Hope’s Place.

This event is a collaboration between Hope’s Place and The Neighborhood, which started its first dodgeball tournament in 2018 to support anti-human trafficking efforts in the Philippines that were connected to Appalachia.

The Neighborhood is participating with our WORK of Art makerspace products and merchandising for the event. These items are made by individuals who have had difficulty finding employment and are being trained in the Employment Initiative Program that is sponsored by Members Choice Credit Union.

Hope’s Place provides specialized medical exams, forensic interviews, counseling and advocacy services to children who have been sexually abused. Hope’s Place served over 550 child survivors of abuse in 2020, over 300 of those were new to our center. All services are offered at no cost to the survivor or their family at Hope’s Place Children’s Advocacy Center, located in downtown Ashland, Kentucky.

For more information about the Dodgeball Tournament please call Hope’s Place at 606-325-4737 or email Tiffany Jobe at tiffany@hopesplace.org.