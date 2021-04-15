April 16, 2021

John Taylor, 59, of South Webster, died on April 14, 2021, South Webster.

He is survived by his wife, Bessie Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donation to help with final expenses. You may click on the payment tab to help.

The family has entrusted his care to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

