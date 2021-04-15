April 16, 2021

Dawson-Bryant to hold kindergarten registration

By Staff Reports

Published 11:35 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

Dawson-Bryant Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration and host an open house on Monday, April 26 from 4-7 p.m. During this time, parents will have the opportunity to register their child for the 2021-2022 school year, visit classrooms and meet kindergarten teachers and staff. Vision and hearing screenings will also be conducted by the school nurse. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old prior to August 1, 2021. The following documents are required for registration:

  • Official birth certificate with State Seal
  • Updated immunization record
  • Social Security card
  • Proof of residency in DB district (utility bill, lease agreement, deed/mortgage statement)
  • Custody papers, if applicable

Masks are required for this event. For further information, please call the school office at 740-532-6898.

