Vikings shake off bad start to beat Green

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Symmes Valley Vikings just didn’t their cup of coffee before Monday’s game.

The Vikings struggled at the start of the Southern Ohio Conference game but rebounded to post an 8-2 win over the Green Bobcats.

Green took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on 4 straight errors and a walk to start the inning.

“We started about as bad as you can imagine. But we played well after the first inning,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

Symmes Valley (7-1, 4-1) came right back with a 5-run rally in the second.

Devin Renfroe walked, Logan Justice and Luke Niece both singled and Nick Strow had a 2-run single. Levi Best doubled for 2 more runs and scored when Levi Niece hit into a fielder’s choice.

The Vikings got a run in the fourth when Caden Brammer singled, stole second and scored on Levi Niece’s base hit.

Two more runs scored in the fifth.

Ethan Patterson and Justice singled, Tanner McComas and Strow walked to force in a run and Best hit a sacrifice fly.

The final run scored in the seventh when Patterson walked, stole second, moved up on a passed ball and McComas hit a sacrifice fly.

Brammer went the first 3 innings for the win with McComas finishing up as they combined on a 3-hitter. Brammer gave up one hit, struck out 5 and walked one while McComas gave up one hit, struck out 3 and did not walk a batter.

Justice was 2-4 as 7 different players got hits.

The Vikings play Whiteoak on Wednesday at Veteran’s Stadium in Chillicothe.

Sym. Valley 050 120 1 = 8 8 4

Green 200 000 0 = 2 3 2

Caden Brammer, Tanner McComas (4) and Nick Strow. Salyers, Austin Ray (6) and Wiley Sanders. W-Brammer (IP-3.0, H-2, R-2, ER-0, BB-1, K-5, HBP-1). McComas (IP-4.0, R-0, H-1, K-3, BB-0, HBP-1). Salyers (IP-5.0, H-8, R-8, ER-8, K-2, BB-3). Ray (IP-2.0, H-0, R-1, ER-1, K-0, BB-1). Hitting-SV: Levi Best 1-3 2B, Caden Brammer 1-4, Levi Niece 1-4, Ethan Patterson 1-1, Logan Justice 2-4, Luke Niece 1-3, Nick Strow 1-2; Green: Levi Singleton 1-3, Brandon Neal 1-2, Derek Salyers 1-3.