Timothy Selb

Sept. 30, 1943–April 10, 2021

Timothy Mason Selb, 77, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The Lawrence County native was born Sept. 30, 1943, son of the late Mason Anthony Selb and Clara Elizabeth Hurn Selb.

He is survived by his wife, Suellen Marie Schmeisser Selb.

Tim was a 1961 graduate of St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and a former assistant vice president of Commercial Lending for First National Bank.

He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton, a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a former treasurer of St. Joe Athletic Boosters.

His favorite past-time was hunting, fishing and gardening.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Carla (John “Goose”) Geswein and Cristi (Al) Bush, both of Ironton; grandchildren, Madison Geswein Baumann (Sam Smallwood), Grant Geswein (Lily Welscher), Joseph Bush, Lauren Bush; great-granddaughter, Blayke Baumann,

and grand-dogs, Bert and Rocco.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Chestnut St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests that any donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org for the research and development toward juvenile diabetes.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Selb family with arrangements.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.