Rogers, Dragons big hits in 13-3 win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Would this qualify as opposites attract?

Alex Rogers wasn’t giving up many hits while his teammates just kept getting them and the Fairland Dragons beat the Chesapeake Panthers 13-3 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Rogers allowed 6 hits over 6 innings. The 2 runs were unearned as he struck out 6 and did not issue a walk.

Brycen Hunt pitched the seventh and allowed an unearned run and walked a batter.

Fairland (6-2, 4-0) banged out 15 hits led by Niko Kiritsy who was 3-4, Adam Marcum at 2-3 with a double and 3 RBI, Cooper Cummings was 2-4 with an RBI and Blake Trevathan went 2-5.

Isaiah Walsh was 2-4 with a double and RBI for the Panthers.

Fairland went up 1-0 in the first inning only to have the Panthers take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning.

But the Dragons scored 5 runs in the second to take the lead for good at 6-2 and they continued to add insurance runs the rest of the way.

On Wednesday, Fairland hosts Portsmouth and Chesapeake entertains Ironton.

Fairland 151 031 2 = 13 15 5

Chesapeake 200 000 1 = 3 6 3

Alex Rogers, Brycen Hunt (7) and Cooper Cummings. Travis Grim, J.D. Daniels (5) and Levi Blankenship. W-Rogers (IP-6.0, H-6, R-2, ER-0, K-6, BB-0). Hunt (IP-1.0, H-0, R-1, ER-0, BB-1). L-Grim (IP-4.0, H-11, R-9, ER-7, BB-1, K-2). Daniels (IP-3.0, H-4, R-4, ER-1, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-FHS: Dacoda Chapman 2-4 2-RBI, Gavin Hunt 1-5, Alex Rogers 2-RBI, Cooper Cummings 2-4 RBI, Blake Trevathan 2-5, Niko Kiritsy 3-4, Brycen Hunt 1-4 2B 3-RBI, Adam Marcum 2-3 2B 3-RBI; CHS: Isaiah Walsh 2-4 2B RBI, Travis Grim 1-3 RBI, Nick Wright 1-4, Jonathan Brammer 1-3, Hunter Evans 1-3.