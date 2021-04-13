Redwomen beat Blue Angels in 8

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — Working overtime doesn’t bother the Rock Hill Redwomen when they win.

Rock Hill scored twice in the eighth inning to beat the Gallipolis Blue Angels 10-8 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

With one out in the eighth, Madison Barber was hit by a pitch, Neveah Hackworth singled and Karlee Gillespie was hit by the pitch. Aleigha Matney reached on an error as the 2 runs scored.

In the bottom of the inning, Redwomen pitcher Kylee Howard retired the Blue Angels in order.

The Redwomen scored 2 runs in the top of the seventh to go up 8-5 when Gillespie singled and scored on a double by Howard who went to third base on the throw home. She then scored on a passed ball.

Gallipolis tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a double by Taylor Mathis and singles by Abby Hammons, Grace Truance and Addy Burke and a passed ball.

Rock Hill took a 4-1 lead in the first inning and each team scored twice in the second

In the first, Matney single, Howard was a safe on a fielder’s choice, Hanshaw walked and Tori Adkins had an RBI single. Abbi Morrison walked to force in a run, Adkins scored on a passed ball and Hackworth had an RBI single.

The 2 runs scored in the second on a hit by Howard, Hanshaw’s double and Adkins was safe on an error to score both runs.

The Redwomen had 12 hits with Hackworth going 3-5, Barber 1-1, Gillespie 2-4, Hanshaw 1-2 and Matney and Howard 2-6 each.

Howard got the complete game win. She gave up only 4 earned runs, struck out 4 and walked one.

Rock Hill 420 000 22 = 10 12 4

Gallipolis 121 010 30 = 8 11 3

Kylee Howard and Makenzie Hanshaw. Hailey Ehman, Bella Barnette (2) and Maddi Meadows. W-Howard (ER-4, K-4, BB-1). L-Barnette (IP-6.2, H-7, R-4, ER-1, K-6, BB-4, HBP-2). Ehman (IP-1.1, H-5, R-6, ER-4, K-2, BB-2). Hitting-RH: Aleigha Matney 2-6 2B, Kylee Howard 2-6 2B RBI, Makenzie Hanshaw 1-2 2B, Tori Adkins 1-5 RBI, Abbi Morrison RBI, Madison Barber 1-1, Neveah Hackworth 3-5 RBI, Karlee Gillespie 2-4; Gallipolis: Jenna Harrison 2-5 2-RBI 3B, Bailee Young 1-5 2B, Taylor Mathis 2-5 HR RBI, Abby Hammons 3-3 2B RBI, Grace Truance 1-3 2-RBI, Addy Burke 2-3.