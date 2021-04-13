Redmen score late to beat Blue Devils

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The Rock Hill Redmen are quietly racking up wins.

The Redmen were quiet for most of Monday’s game before getting 3 runs in the sixth inning to beat the Gallipolis Blue Devils 5-2 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

The win over Gallipolis and the upset of Portsmouth on Friday leaves Rock Hill 3-1 in the conference.

Triston Pemberton and Nick Blankenship combined on an 8-hitter. Blankenship went 3.2 innings for the win as he struck out 5, walked one, gave up one hit and did not allow a run.

Pemberton went 3.1 innings giving up 7 hits and 2 earned run while striking out 3 and walking 2.

Each team scored twice in the first inning.

Nick VanKuern and Isaiah Kelly singled, Brayden Friend hit into a force play and stole second and both scored on Hayden Harper’s base hit.

The Blue Devils got a single by Grant Bryant, and RBI double by Maddux Camden and an RBI triple by Zane Loveday to tie the game.

The scored remained tied until the sixth when the Redmen scored 3 runs.

VanKuern singled, Kelly walked and Friend reached on an error for a run. Kelly and Friend then scored on a pair of wild pitches.

Rock Hill had 6 hits with VanKuern going 3-4 while Harper was 1-3 with 2 RBI. Kelly was 1-2 and Jake Schwab 1-3.

Loveday went 1-4 with 3 RBI and Camden 2-4 with an RBI for Gallipolis.

Rock Hill 200 003 0 = 5 6 1

Gallipolis 200 000 0 = 2 8 1

Triston Pemberton, Nick Blankenship (4) and Isaiah Kelly. Dalton Mershon, Maddux Camden (6) and Cole Hines. W-Blankenship (IP-3.2, H-1, R-0, K-5, BB-1). Pemberton (IP-3.1, H-7, R-2, ER-2, K-3, BB-2). L-Mershon (IP-5.2, H-5, R-5, ER-3, K-3, BB-2). Camden (IP-1.1, H-1, R-0, K-2, BB-1). Hitting-RH: Nick VanKuern 3-4, Isaiah Kelly 1-2, Hayden Harper 1-3 2-RBI, Jake Schwab 1-3; Gallipolis: Grant Bryan 1-4, Maddux Camden 2-4 2B RBI, Beau Johnson 1-3, Zane Loveday 1-4 3B RBI, Dalton Mershon 1-2, Trent Johnson 1-3, Cole Hines 1-2.