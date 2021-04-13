Paul Rood

Paul David Rood, 55, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.