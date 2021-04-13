April 14, 2021

By Obituaries

Published 12:42 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Paul Rood

Paul David Rood, 55, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

