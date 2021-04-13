Bad inning costly in Vikings loss to Clay

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — The problem with unearned runs is they still count.

The Symmes Valley Vikings gave up just one earned run but still lost 11-6 to the Portsmouth Clay Panthers in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday.

“Our kids played well until we got behind and we got down a little,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

“That was a tough inning. Anything that could go wrong did.”

The Vikings went up 1-0 in the top of the first when Levi Best singled, stole second and third, and scored on came home on Caden Brammer’s sacrifice fly.

Clay tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Shaden Malone was hit by a pitch, Clay Cottle double and Jaden Jesse hit into a fielder’s choice.

The Vikings went up 2-1 in the top of the fourth when Brayden Webb singled, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Eli Patterson reached on an error.

But then came the bottom of the inning as Clay scored 9 unearned run.

Evan Woods singled, Carson Porginski was safe fielder’s choice, Mitchell King reached on an error, Greg Gleason hit into a fielder’s choice with all the runners safe, an error scored two more runs and two more fielder’s choice plays had the runners called safe allowing runs to score.

The Vikings came back with 4 runs in the fifth to make it 10-6.

Logan Justice was safe on an error and scored on Niece’ double. Webb doubled for a run, A.J. Littleral walked and Devin Renfroe delivered a 2-run single.

Clay (6-2, 3-0) got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Malone hit a home run.

The Vikings had 7 hits with Webb going 3-for-4 with a double.

Sym. Valley 100 140 0 = 6 7 2

Ports. Clay 100 910 x = 11 10 2

Brayden Webb, Caden Brammer (4), Devin Renfroe (4) and Nick Strow. Clay Cottle, Shaden Malone (5) and Mitchell King. W-Cottle-IP.41, H-4, R-2, ER-1, K-9, BB-0). Malone (IP-2.1 H-3, R-4, ER-0, K-4, BB-2). L-Brammer (IP-0.2, H-4, R-8, ER-0, K-1, BB-0). Renfroe (IP-2.1 H-4 R-2, ER-1, K-4, BB-1). Hitting-SV: Levi Best 1-2, Levi Niece 1-3 2B, Brayden Webb 3-4 2B, Renfroe 1-3, Logan Justice 1-3; Clay: Shaden Malone 1-4 HR, Clay Cottle 2-4 2-2B, Jaden Jesse 2-4, Woods 2-4, Porginski 1-4 2B, Mitchell King 2-3.