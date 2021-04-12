William Pelfrey II
William Pelfrey II
William “Billy” Pelfrey II, 36, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday April 9, 2021, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Pelfrey.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
