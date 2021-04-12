Cardenas book signing Saturday

CINCINNATI — When former Cincinnati Reds’ shortstop Leo Cardenas went you make a defensive play, you could book it.

Now, Cardenas will literally book it when he appears for a book signing Saturday at the Reds’ Hall of Fame and Museum.

Inducted into the Reds’ Hall of Fame in 1981, Cardenas will be signing his book “Cuba’s Camp Corto” in a story the follows his life from childhood in Cuba through his Major League Baseball career.

The sure-handed shortstop was dubbed “Mr. Automatic” for his fielding reliability. Cardenas was a four-time All-Star during his Reds’ career and won a Gold Glove in 1965.

Cardenas will sign his biography at the Hall from 2–3:30 p.m. Admission is free for Hall members or with a book purchase from the Reds Hall of Fame (one free admission per book purchased).

Pre-purchase a book here or call the Hall Shop at (513) 765-7923 to buy your copy. Additional books will be available on the day of the signing – quantities are limited, so pre-purchase is recommended.

Visitors who pre-purchase books will be assigned a time frame to have their book signed to allow for social distancing. The Hall staff will contact you directly with more information. Books are $34.95 each. Hall members may use their 15 percent discount.

Please note that only copies of “Cuba’s Campo Corto” will be signed at this event. No other items will be signed. For further information, contact the Reds Hall of Fame Box Office at (513) 765-792.