ARTS AND CULTURE: Explore local art in Grayson

The Grayson Gallery & Art Center, Inc currently has over 50 original pieces from the ninth annual Women in the Arts event on display. Two dozen artists from across the region submitted work.

The drop off times will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 17 and 19 for the annual Celebrate the Earth art show and sale. Also on April 17, the gallery will be hosting a grant workshop presented by Doris Fields and artist Rebecca Hall will be leading a live public paint project.

For more information, contact Dan Click at graysongallery@gmail.com.