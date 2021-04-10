Moore nearly untouchable as Lady Tigers beat Rams

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — If they ever do a remake of the Kevin Costner and Sean Connery movie, Ironton’s Keegan Moore might get an audition.

After all, there are times when she is “The Untouchable.”

The Lady Fighting Tigers’ right-hander was nearly untouchable as she fired a one-hitter and struck out 14 in a 3-2 win over the Raceland Lady Rams on Friday in the Valley of Thunder.

Moore also went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in one of the Ironton runs. Graycie Brammer was 2-4 while Kylee Richendollar, Kiandra Martin and Bella Sorbilli each went 1-3.

Ironton (8-0) got all its runs in the first inning.

Brammer led off the game with a line drive single and Kirsten Williams beat out an infield hit to shortstop. Moore and Richardson each had RBI singles and Martin squeezed home the third run that proved to be the difference in the game.

Raceland (1-2) scratched out a run without the aid of a hit in the second inning as Kierston Smith did the work by herself.

Smith walked and then stole second, third and home.

The Lady Rams were held scoreless until Smith hit a 2-out, solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.

But Moore struck out the next batter to end the game.

Ironton 300 000 0 = 3 8 0

Raceland 010 000 1 = 2 1 1

Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Davanna Grubb and Shalyn West. W-Moore (ER-2, K-14, BB-1). L-Grubb (ER-3, K-6, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-4, Kirsten Williams 1-4, Keegan Moore 2-4 RBI, Kylee Richendollar 1-3 RBI, Kiandra Martin 1-3 RBI, Bella Sorbilli 1-3 2B; RHS: Kierston Smith 1-2 RBI HR.