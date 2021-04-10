FOOD: Queso Fresco Fish Tacos and Stuffed Peppers

Queso Fresco Fish Tacos

Avocado Radish Salsa:

• 2 medium avocados, chopped

• 1/3 cup finely chopped onion

• 3/4 cup diced radish

• 5 serrano chile peppers,

seeded and finely chopped

• 3 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

• 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

• 1 lime, juice only

Tacos:

• 1 1/2 pounds swordfish,

or other whitefish, steaks or fillets

• Vegetable oil

• 1 tablespoon lime juice

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

• 12 corn tortillas

• 6 ounces Real California

Queso Fresco cheese, crumbled

• 2 medium ripe tomatoes, diced

• 1 cup shredded cabbage

To make avocado radish salsa: In small bowl, combine avocados, onion, radish, chile peppers, cilantro, garlic and lime juice. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.

Heat grill to medium heat.

Rinse fish and pat dry with paper towels. Rub oil on both sides to coat; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Grill fish 6-9 minutes until cooked through; cool slightly. Remove skin and bones; cut fish into 1 1/2-inch strips.

In medium bowl, toss fish with lime juice and cumin. Warm tortillas in microwave or at 275˚F in oven.

Place equal amounts of fish, cheese, tomatoes, cabbage and salsa in center of each tortilla. Roll up tacos to serve.

Substitution: Use Real California Asadero or Monterey Jack cheese for Queso Fresco.

Stuffed Peppers

• 4 red bell peppers

• 1/2 cup, plus 1 tablespoon,

vegetable oil, divided

• 1 cup white onion (about 1 medium),

1/4-inch diced

• 4 cups cremini or brown mushrooms

(about 1 pound), • 1/4-inch diced

• 1 teaspoon garlic salt

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 cup Real California

Oaxaca cheese, shredded

• Cooked white rice, for serving

Preheat oven to 400˚F. Rub bell peppers with 1 tablespoon oil then use grill, broiler or gas stovetop burner to cook peppers, turning occasionally, until well charred, 12-15 minutes. Transfer to bowl, cover and set aside until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes.

In large skillet over medium heat, warm remaining oil. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, 3-5 minutes. Add mushrooms, garlic salt and black pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are browned and liquid is almost entirely evaporated, 7-10 minutes.

Rub charred skin from bell peppers. Slice off tops and remove seeds. Fill bell peppers with mushroom mixture, top with cheese and arrange in baking dish. Replace bell pepper tops and bake until cheese melts, 8-10 minutes. Serve with cooked rice.

