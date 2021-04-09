Charles Brown

Charles “Chuck” Richard Brown, 59, of South Point, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Dahnella Cain Brown.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Robert “Robin” Crouch officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for friends and family will be 5–7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

