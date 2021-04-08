“Ohio mask mandate rescinded” posts on social media inaccurate, doesn’t included updated mandate information

A posting on social media showing a document from the Ohio Department of Health showing that the mask mandate has been rescinded is being misunderstood by many people.

A document shows that the state mask mandate put into effect last July was rescinded, which it was on April 5.

However, it was then replaced by a new mandate, also dated April 5, that begins with a preamble that states “Everyone should wear a mask when engaging with others outside their household. Facial coverings have proven to be an effective weapon in the fight against COVID-19.”

It is common in government proceedings for old laws and mandates to be rescinded so they are no longer in effect and then replaced by an updated law or mandate.

The updated mandate requires people to wear masks in any indoor location that is not a residence, when they are outdoors and are unable to consistently to maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals not in their household or family, and when they are waiting for, riding in or operating public transportation, a taxi, a car service or a ride-sharing vehicle. (This does not apply to private or rental vehicles with members of the family or household.)

Businesses, restaurants, bars and outdoor social gatherings still require masks and socially distancing.