Lady Vikings pound East

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SCIOTOVILLE — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings got hitting up and down the lineup.

A total of 10 different players got hits as the Lady Vikings beat the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans 18-2 in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

The Lady Vikings had 19hits as Emily Estep went 3-3 with 2 doubles and 3 runs batted in. Jocelyn Carpenter was 3-4, Kelsie Gothard and Kylee Thompson 2-3, Desiree Simpson and Lauren Wells 2-4, Jordy Ellison 2-2, Kylee Jenkins 1-2, Savannah Mart 1-3 and Lilly Schneider 1-1 with a double.

Mart and Wells combined on a 3-hitter. Mart fanned 5, walked none and gave up one hit. Wells struck out 4, did not walk a batter, gave up 2 hits and 2 runs and only one earned.

After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Vikings got 7 runs in the second with Gothard getting a 2-run singled and Estep and Carpenter an RBI single.

The Lady Vikings got a run in the third and then 3 in the fourth as Estep doubled in a pair and Schneider doubled in one.

In the 7-run fifth, Carpenter and Ellis each singled in a run and Gothard doubled in another.

The Lady Vikings host Portsmouth Clay on Thursday and the Valley of Thunder on Friday and Saturday.

Sym. Valley 071 37 = 18 19 2

Sciotoville 000 20 = 2 3 6

Savannah Mart, Lauren Wells (4) and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Mart (IP-3.0, H-1, K-5, BB-0) Wells (IP-2.0, H-2, R-2, ER-1, K-4, BB-0). Hitting-SV: Emily Estep 3-3 2-2B 3-RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 3-4, Kelsie Gothard 2-3, Kylee Thompson 2-3, Desiree Simpson 2-4, Lauren Wells 2-4, Jordy Ellison 2-2, Kylee Jenkins 1-2, Savannah Mart 1-3, Lilly Schneider 1-1 2B. East: Grace Smith 1-3, Felicia Smith 1-2, Cooper 1-2.