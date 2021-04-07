Strong pitching helps Panthers beat Blue Devils

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Panthers are doing what a young team needs to do. Get better.

And the winning is nice, too.

The young Panthers moved to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 6-2 win over the Gallipolis Blue Devils on Wednesday.

“We played pretty well. I was proud of them. This is a young team and we’ll just keep getting better. They like to play,” said Panthers’ coach Zacc Russell.

Travis Grim went the first 3 innings allowing 4 hits, 2 runs, one earned, struck out 3 and walked one. Isaiah Walsh came on to finish for the save as he fanned 6 and walked 3.

Thomas Sentz, Austin Henderson and Isaiah Walsh all went 2-4 as the Panthers had 9 hits.

Chesapeake took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Sentz, Henderson singled and Walsh all singled for a run. Henderson scored when Walsh stole second base.

The lead went to 5-0 in the third.

Kaleb Stepp, Sentz and Henderson all singled for a run. Walsh singled into the gap with 2 outs scoring 2 more runs.

Gallipolis (1-3, 1-1) got its 2 runs in the third inning.

Cole Hines singled, Colton Roe and Dakota Young walked to load the bases and Trent Johnson had a 2-run double.

The Panthers added an insurance run in the sixth when Nick Wright doubled, Jonathan Brammer singled sending Wright to third base and he scored on a passed ball.

The Panthers play at Coal Grove on Friday.

Gallipolis 002 000 0 = 2 4 3

Chesapeake 230 001 x = 6 9 1

Cole Hines, Trent Johnson (5) and Colton Roe. Travis Grim, Isaiah Walsh (4) and Levi Blankenship. W-Grim (IP-3.0, H-4, R-2, ER-1, K-3, BB-1). Save-Walsh (IP-4, K-6, BB-3). L-Hines (IP-4.0, H-6, R-5, ER-4, K-3, BB-0). Johnson (IP-3.0, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-1, BB-0, 2-HBP). Hitting-Gallia: Trent Johnson 1-4, Grant Bryan 1-3, Dalton Mershon 1-3, Cole Hines 1-3; Chesy: Thomas Sentz 2-4, Austin Henderson 2-4, Isaiah Walsh 2-4, Kaleb Stepp 1-3, Jonathan Brammer 1-3, Nick Wright 1-3 2B.