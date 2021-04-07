April 8, 2021

  • 66°

Mel Snyder

By Obituaries

Published 11:37 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Mel Snyder, 78, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Ironton, died on Nov. 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Snyder.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor Karl Marshall officiating with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the Ohio Legislature’s passage of a bill limiting the governor’s health orders?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business