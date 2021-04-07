Clean-up days set for this month in Lawrence County

There will be a series of clean-up days throughout Lawrence County this month.

It will be for residents only of various townships and villages, with people required to show proof of residency.

The first is in Fayette Township on Friday, from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and on Saturday, 8 a.m.–noon. It will be at 7681 County Road 1, in South Point and it is provided by the Fayette Township Trustees.

Perry Township will have two locations 8 a.m.–2 p.m. on April 17. It will be at 4633 State Route 243, Ironton, and 469 County Road 1, South Point. It is provided by the Perry Township Trustees.

The Village of Coal Grove will provide three clean up days. It will be 7 a.m.–7 p.m. April 22-24 on Riverside Drive in Coal Grove beside the impound lot. It is being done by the Village of Coal Grove.

The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.

• In Rome Township, the clean-up days will be at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, 8 a.m.–noon on April 30 and 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on May 1. It is provided by the Rome Township Trustees.