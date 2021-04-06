Ironton hosts three Easter egg hunts

“On your mark, get set, go!”

And, with that, children began dashing across the lawn of the Lawrence County Courthouse on Saturday, scooping up Easter eggs in the second of three citywide hunts that took place that day.

It was a festive return for holiday activities, as at this time last year, the state was under stay-at-home orders and emergency shutdowns due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ohio officials’ efforts to slow the spread of the virus until hospitals could be prepared.

Activities like Easter egg hunts were canceled and churches were barred from hosting indoor services due to limits on mass gatherings.

Since the state has reopened and orders have eased somewhat, the City of Ironton, the Lawrence County Commissioners, Ironton City Schools and the Ironton Elks Lodge scheduled events for the holiday weekend.

The citywide Easter event, the first of its kind for Ironton, consisted of three hunts — one for toddlers on the lawn of Ironton High School, one for 6-9-year-olds at the courthouse and a final hunt for children 10-12 years old at Moulton’s Field.

Children quickly gathered up the eggs, some hidden and others in plain sight, within minutes.

As a bonus, golden prize eggs were hidden, which children could exchange for toys.

Organizers said altogether, there were 2,500 eggs up for grabs at the hunts.

“The Ironton Elks Easter weekend festivities culminated in a fantastic time with our community and all of the kids,” Chris Perry, who serves as exalted ruler of the Ironton Elks, said. “A big shout out goes to our partners, the City of Ironton, the Lawrence County Commissioners and Ironton City Schools, for providing the perfect venues for this event.”

Perry said Ironton High School students spent the afternoon volunteering their time, while Howard and Sons body shop, JT Holt attorney at law, Dickess Automotive and Allyn’s Jewelers contributed to the effort.

“The officers and members of Elks Lodge 177 are happy to have been part of bringing some semblance of normalcy back to our neck of the woods,” Perry said.