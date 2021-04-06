Frances Moeller

May 10, 1933–April 3, 2021

Frances L. Moeller, 87, formerly of Ironton, passed away April 3, 2021, at the Hope Hospice Care Center in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Ironton native was born May 10, 1933, a daughter of the late Elmer Bayliss and Evelyn Christian Bayliss Woods.

She was also preceded in death on July 17, 2000 by her husband, Paul Edward Moeller, who she married May 4, 1956.

Frances attended Ironton High School and was a member of the Ironton Catholic Community.

She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Bayliss Pancake; and brother, John “Buddy” Bayliss

Frances is survived by son and daughter-in-law, William “Bill” and Deanna Rath, of Ironton; daughter and son-in-law, Eva and Paul Christian, of Fort Myers, Florida; three grandchildren, Maggie (Jeff) DeLong, of Albany, Kathryn Rath of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Alexandra “Alex” Christian, of Tampa, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Lucy Delong; and niece, Beverly Dills, of Columbus.

Graveside services for family and friends will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Calvary Cemetery, with Father David Huffman officiating.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Ironton Catholic Community, 905 S. Fifth St., Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home of Ironton is honored to be assisting Mrs. Moeller’s family with arrangements.