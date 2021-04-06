Daniel Click

Daniel Ray Click, 63, of Ashland, Kentucky, formerly of Coal Grove, died April 5, 2021, at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Billy Markins Officiating.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Community Hospice Care Center, 1480 Carter Ave. Ashland, KY 41101.

Online condolences may be made to the Click family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.