13 area players named to boys All-Ohio basketball teams

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It was a lucky — and talented — 13.

A total of 13 local players were named to the Ohio High School Prep Sports Writers Association’s All-Ohio boys basketball teams on Monday.

Leading all selections was Fairland Dragons’ Aiden Porter who was a first team All-Ohio selection is Division 3. The 6-foot-1 junior guard averaged 22.2 points per game.

The Southeast District Player of the Year, Porter eclipsed 1,000 career points this past season and is closing in as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

South Point Pointers’ 6-3 senior Austin Webb and Chesapeake Panthers’ 5-11 junior Levi Blankenship were both named special mention.

A West Virginia Liberty signee, Webb averaged 14.4 points a game and he also surpassed the 1,000-point career scoring total and 500 career rebounds. Blankenship 14.6 points a game as one of the top shooters in the area.

Named to the All-Ohio honorable mention list were Ironton Fighting Tigers seniors Erickson Barnes and Trent Hacker, Fairland senior Clayton Thomas, Coal Grove Hornets’ senior Tait Matney and South Point senior Nakyan Turner.

The 6-2 Barnes average 11.9 points a game and led Ironton in rebounding. The 6-3 Hacker averaged 12.6 points a game to lead the team and was Ironton’s top defender.

The 5-10 Thomas led Fairland in assists the past four seasons and averaged 14 points a game as a deadly 3-point shooter.

The 6-foot Matney led the Hornets with 12.8 points a game and was their leader in assists.

Quick and fast, the 5-8 Turner average 13 points a game and was one of the area’s leaders in steals.

In Division 4, the St. Joseph Flyers and Green Bobcats each had two players honor while the Symmes Valley Vikings landed one.

Flyers’ athletic 6-3 senior J.C. Damron was name special mention as he averaged 17 points and 6.0 rebounds a game. Damron finished with more than 500 rebounds for his career and fell just short of 1,000 points due to the loss of games this past season from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Vikings’ 6-4 senior Luke Leith was special mention as he averaged 17.9 points and was a rebound machine averaging 12.9 per contest.

Green’s 6-2 sophomore Levi Sampson scored at a 23.0 clip to earn special mention honors.

Named honorable mention All-Ohio was St. Joseph’s Jimmy Mahlmeister and Green’s Ethan Huffman.

Mahlmeister averaged 10 points a game and was named the Southern Ohio Conference Division 1 Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-1 senior Huffman was second on the team with 17 points per game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division III and IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

2021 Division III

Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central

Coach of the Year: Nate Barhorst, Anna

First Team

Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-2, sr., 30.8; Rayvon Griffith, Cincinnati Taft, 6-5, so., 23.5; Jay Billingsley, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-8, sr., 16.7; Gavin Foe, Johnstown-Monroe, 6-3, sr., 20.5; DJ Moore, Worthington Christian, 6-4, jr., 17.7; Aiden Porter, Proctorville Fairland, 6-1, jr., 22.2; Trent Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood, 6-0, sr., 26.8; Kyle Shockley, Waterloo, 6-3, sr., 24.6; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, sr., 24.5; Jhaiden Wilson, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-8, sr., 26.1.

Second Team

Carver Myers, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-5, sr., 22.5; Nic Hart, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, sr., 17.8; RT Adkins, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-4, sr., 15.8; Ben Kovacs, Anna, 6-3, sr., 18.2; Mekhi Elmore, Cincinnati Taft, 6-0, jr., 21.8; Eli Burke, Columbus Africentric, 6-1, sr., 15.4; Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-1, sr., 16.0; ; Joey Kline, Newton Falls, 6-5, sr., 18.2; Brennen Blevins, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-11, sr., 16.3; Carter Valentine, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, jr., 18.9.

Third Team

Conner Cravaack, Madeira 6-4, so., 20; Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-4, so., 22.7; Daryl Houston, Beachwood, 6-2, sr., 26.5; Jonah Wilkerson, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-1, Sr., 16.0; Jalen Knott, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-2, Sr., 15.0; Darius Parham, Columbus Ready, 6-2, sr., 18.2; Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, 5-11, so., 24.0; Logan Bennett, Frankfort Adena, 6-5, sr., 16.0; Zach Geiser, Waynedale, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Owen Nichols, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, sr., 13.8.

Special Mention

Colton Vaughn, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-3, Sr., 13.0; Jordan Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-6, Sr., 22.2; Chris Chandler, Piketon, 6-4, Sr., 17.8; Austin Webb, South Point, 6-3, Sr., 14.4; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-11, Jr., 14.6; Jacob Rupp, Creston Norwayne, 6-4, sr., 12.4; Michael Pelini, Youngstown Mooney, 6-3, sr., 20.1; Luke Merritt, Belmont Union Local, 6-0., sr., 15.3; Logan Smith, Martins Ferry, 6-5, sr., 15.4; Kelton Fogle, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-1, sr., 16.3; Kyle Reilly, Zanesville West Muskingum, 6-0, sr., 17.0; Jamon Miller, Springfield Shawnee, 5-11, sr., 15.3; Joey Grazia, Kirtland, 6-0, sr., 17.4; Caleb Borling, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, sr., 18.1; Collin Albert, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-0, sr., 14.1; Carter Jones, Centerburg, 6-5, sr., 16.0; Preston Crabtree, Richwood North Union, 6-2, sr., 16.7; Nyelle Shaheed, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-4, so., 13.0; Bryce Reynolds, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, jr., 13.8; Blake Booker, Oak Harbor, 5-11, sr., 19.0; Evan Lumbreezer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, jr., 14.7; Mason Studer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, jr., 14.0; Evan Hamilton, Ashland Crestview, 5-11, sr., 18.6.

Honorable Mention

Franko Rome, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-9, jr., 16.8; Dalton Patterson, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, jr. 14.4; Nathan Glaser, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-4, sr., 12.0; Demetrius Evans, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-9, sr., 14.7; Jake Mayle, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-4, sr., 14.8; Kason Powell, Barnesville, 5-11, jr., 16.4; Dylan Gregorcic, Bridgeport, 5-10, sr., 14.6; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, jr., 18.5; Preston Sykes, Frankfort Adena, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, so., 16.0; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville Fairland, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Nakyan Turner, South Point, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Tait Matney, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-0, sr., 12.8; Erickson Barnes, Ironton, 6-2, sr., 11.9; Trent Hacker, Ironton, 6-3, sr., 12.6; Luke Garrett, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Jayden Hesler, Seaman North Adams, 5-9, sr., 15.2; Caden Sparks, Crooksville, 6-0, sr., 23.8; Brycen Carver, McDermott Northwest, 6-7, sr., 14.0; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, jr., 18.1; Luke Howard, Portsmouth West, 6-1, sr., 9.7; Rodney Moore, Portsmouth West, 6-5, sr., 8.9; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, 6-3, sr., 12.1; Carson Miles, Georgetown, 5-01, so., 13.3; Cole Allen, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-3, sr., 16.6; Cameron Harrison New Paris National Trail, 6-0, sr., 19.1; Jacob Roeth, Casstown Miami East, 6-1, fr., 16.6; Zyon Scott, Reading, 6-0, sr., 17.2; AJ Eller, Brookville, 6-0, sr., 20.5; Gates Flynn, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-1, sr., 10.7; Tyler Kindberg, Worthington Christian, 6-3, sr., 13.7; Ty Hatfield, Fredericktown, 6-0, sr., 11.7; Terrence Kee, Harvest Prep, 6-1, sr., 12.0; Jake Lusk, Johnstown, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Dailyn Swain, Africentric, 6-6, so., 17.5; Marcus Stewart, Columbus Wellington, 6-4, sr., 15.4; Zach Vernon, North Union, 6-7, jr., 16.2.; Jacob Gessner, Loudonville, 5-9, sr., 19.2; Micah Rose, Chippewa, 6-0, sr., 20.5; Justin Rupp, Norwayne, 6-1, soph., 10.5; Zack Miller, Triway, 5-9, soph., 16.5; Jude Boron, Central Catholic, 5-10, jr., 16.1; Austin Johnson, Crestwood, 6-0, sr., 20.2; Trystan Gedeon, Garfield, 6-1, sr., 16.1; Adam Wharry, New Middletown Springfield, 6-2, jr., 14.9, Drake Golden, Columbiana Crestview, 6-5, sr., 15.1; Hunter Hewitt, Waynedale. 6-6, sr., 17.7; Trajen Chambers, Oberlin, 5-9, sr., 19.4; Brandon Fisher, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, sr., 15.2; Ashton Zupancic, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Ethan McQuate, Fairview Park Fairvew, 5-11, sr., 15.2; Sirr Hughes, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Tanner Rhoades, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-3, sr., 14.9; T.J. Green, Kirtland, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Jacob Meyer, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-3, jr., 12.0; Josh Vance, Swanton, 6-3, sr., 15.0; DJ Newman, Archbold, 6-1, jr., 11.6; Rossy Moore, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Myles Pinkston, Willard, 6-2, sr., 13.8; John Skrada, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, sr., 16.6.

2021 Division IV

Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood

Co-Coaches of the Year: Quentin Rogers, Richmond Heights; Josh Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village

First Team

Kalen Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-8, sr., 19.3; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, sr., 15.8; Johnny Browning, Malvern, 6-5, sr., 14.8; Christian Duniver, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-0, sr., 20.1; Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-6, jr., 23; Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center, 6-5, sr., 19.1; Chris Peoples, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-4, sr., 19.8; Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood, 6-5, Sr., 21.4; Jalen Wenger, Dalton, 6-3, jr., 22.1; Cam Hollobaugh, Warren JFK, 6-1, sr., 25.0.

Second Team

Josh Thorbahn, Ottoville, 6-5, sr., 20.9; Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-4, so., 22.2; Trent Koning, Cedarville, 6-2, sr., 18.8; Jacob Pleiman, Botkins, 6-6, jr., 16; Gi’Marrion Jones, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6-4, sr., 21.4; Jamail Spivey Jr., Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, jr., 27.0; Josiah Harris, Richmond Heights, 6-7, jr., 18.0; Gavin Dobbins, Elyria Open Door, 6-3, sr., 27.7; Brock Unger, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 6-4, sr., 18.8; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Jr., 21.9; Jake Portolese, McDonald, 6-5, sr., 21.

Third Team

Nick Winslow, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-2, sr., 21.6; Cole McWhinnie, Toledo Christian, 6-1, sr., 19.5; Dylan Hughes, Rockford Parkway, 6-4, sr., 23.4; Will Schlabach, Berlin Hiland, 5-10, sr., 17.4; Deanza Duncan, Hamilton New Miami, 5-8, sr., 20.4; Jonathan Riddle, Xenia Legacy Christian, sr., 19.3; Tre Munson, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6-3, sr., 21.4; Jamarr Talbert Jr., Richmond Heights, 6-3, sr., 14.9; Mason Purvis, Millersport, 5-10, sr., 22.8; Hunter Smith, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-11, Sr., 18.7; Tanner Voiers, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, Sr., 19.2.

Special Mention

Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-2, So., 23.0; J.C. Damron, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-3, Sr., 17.0; Luke Leith, Symmes Valley, 6-4, Sr., 17.9; Oakley Burba, Peebles, 6-3, Sr., 17.8; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-0, Jr., 17.0; Nick Swartz, Rittman, sr., 6-1, 18.4; Nick Church, Bristolville Bristol, 6-2, jr., 17.7; Zach Wartley, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-2, sr., 17.5; David Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central, 6-4, sr., 17.3; Ethan Sauder, Lucas, 5-10, sr., 15.3; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, jr., 17.7; Colin Nutter, Old Fort, 6-7, jr., 19.5; Austin Tusing, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Justin Nixon, Minster, 6-5, sr., 15.4; Cayden Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-6, so., 16.1; Luke Erhart, Kalida, 6-5, sr., 16.1; Reece Busse, New Bremen, 6-4, jr., 13.1; Korey Beckett, Shadyside, 5-10, jr., 15.1; Tayshaun Curtis, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-11, sr., 17.7; Thomas Spohn, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-10, sr., 15.2; Charles Miller, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-10, sr., 19.5; Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Preist Ryan, Richmond Heights, 6-6, jr., 14.9; Joe Benvie, Granville Christian, 6-3, jr., 22.2; Trey Brininger, Cardington, 6-4, sr., 18.5; Josh Burke, Fisher Catholic, 6-5, sr., 18.6; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-3, jr., 15.6; Darius Ogburn, Patriot Prep, 6-4, sr., 15.0.

Honorable Mention

Michael Minor, Malvern, 6-5, jr., 16.9; Derk Hutchison, Malvern, 6-0, sr., 16.1; Max McVicker, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-4, sr., 12.4; Jett Lori, Caldwell, 6-0, jr., 16.5; Ryan Miller, Berlin Hiland, 6-2, sr. 10.2; Zander Sabin, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, so., 18.5; Ty Long, Hannibal River, 6-2, so., 13.5; Auston Hogue, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5 -11, sr., 12.4; Brayden Hammond, Crown City South Gallia, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Jaxxin Mabe, Crown City South Gallia, 6-5, sr., 17.9; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, jr., 13.7; Nathaniel Massie, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-1, sr., 14.2; Jimmy Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-1, sr., 10.0; Dawson Mills, Peebles, 6-5, sr., 12.2; Landon Barnett, Mowrystown Whiteoak, 5-11, so., 15.5; Bradley Ashbaugh, Mowrystown Whiteoak, 6-0, jr., 14.8; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley, 6-0, so., 12.5; Johnathan Strickland, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, jr., 17.2; Ethan Huffman, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay, 6-3, sr., 17.5; De’Von Jones, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, sr., 14.7; Isaiah Ramey, Cedarville, 6-5, sr., 16.1; Cody Germann, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, 6-1, sr., 14.1 ppg; Carson Crozier, Felicity-Franklin, 6-3, jr., 20; Caeleb Meyer, Fort Loramie, 6-2, sr.; 12.7; Jordan Robinette, Hamilton, New Miami, 5-10, sr., 13.8; Tre Munson, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6-3, sr., 21.4; Chandler Peters, Pleasant Hill Newton, 5-9, jr., 19.4; Alex Bronder, Fisher Catholic, 6-0, sr., 12.9; Micah Fisher, Tree of Life, 6-1, so., 13.8; Aiden Leslie, Grandview, 6-0, jr., 12.5; Weston Melick, East Knox, 6-1, sr., 13.3; Caleb Ransom, Grove City Christian, 6-0, fr.,14.1; Connor Slabaugh, Shekinah Christian, 6-3, sr., 17.7; Nathan Stewart, Delaware Christian, 5-7, sr.; 18.1.; Sam Honkala, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-2, jr., 17.2; Juan Sergio, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-6, sr., 17.3; Jaiden Cox-Holloway, Richmond Heights, 6-5, jr., 13.9; Jaiden Howard-Guerrera, Elyria Open Door, 6-0, fr., 13.9; Reilly Tyna, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-5, sr., 7.4; Max Rolnick, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-2, jr., 17.7; D.J. Niles, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-5, so., 10.4; Jake Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, jr., 22.0; Joey Bonham, Value, 6-3, sr., 20.0; Cade Crawford, Carey, 6-0, sr., 12.9; Drew Gallehue, Edon, 6-3, jr., 15.0; Nick Seifert, Tiffin Calvert, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Tayt Birnesser, Columbus Grove, 6-3, sr., 15.5; Brayden Knight, Lima Perry, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Alex Eyink, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-1, sr., 12.8; Blake Michael, Fremont St. Joseph, 6-3, jr., 18.3.