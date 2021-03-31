March 31, 2021

  • 50°

Jean France

By Obituaries

Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Jean France

Jean Dale France, 74, of South Point, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home.

Jean is survived by her husband, John France.

Graveside service will take place at a later date at Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, do you plan to attend in-person Easter services this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business