Defense keys Lady Vikings win over Lady Dragons

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — So far, the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings’ success has been about pitching and hitting.

But this time it was the defense that took center stage.

With some stellar fielding players and a couple of double plays by the infield, the Lady Vikings downed the Fairland Lady Dragons 9-3 on Tuesday.

“We hit well and we made some great defensive plays. Katelyn Stevenson had a couple of nice catches in the outfield and Kelsi Gothard threw two runners out from center field,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

Providing a large chunk of the offense was Emily Estep who went 4-for-4 with 2 doubles and 5 runs batted in. Desiree Simpson was 2-4, Kylee Thompson 1-4 with a double, Gothard 1-2 with a triple and RBI, Kylee Jenkins 1-4 and Stevens 1-4 with an RBI.

Symmes Valley (4-0) didn’t waste any time by taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Simpson singled, Gothard walked and Estep singled them both home.

Fairland got a run in the bottom of the first as Katie Pruitt singled, Emily Bowen walked, a passed ball sent Pruitt to third and she scored on a sacrifice fly by Libby Judge.

The lead went to 4-1 in the third when Estep doubled home Gothard who had walked and Savanna Mart was safe on an error.

Kylee Jenkins doubled and Kylee Thompson hit doubles as the Lady Vikings got a run in the fourth.

Mart walked and scored when Estep doubled. Lauren Wells and Jocelyn Carpenter each hit into a fielder’s choice scoring Estep.

Another run scored in the sixth when Simpson singled and Gothard tripled to make it 8-1.

Fairland got 2 runs in the bottom of the inning. Bell, Bonneville and Adkins all walked and Pruitt had a 2-run single.

The Lady Vikings added an insurance run in the seventh on a hit by Estep, a wild pitch and Katelyn Stevenson’s RBI single.

The Lady Vikings host Western on Friday.

Sym. Valley 202 121 1 = 9 10 2

Fairland 100 002 0 = 3 7 3

Savannah Mart, Lauren Wells (6) and Jocelyn Carpenter. Emily Bowen, Kaylee Salyers (5) and M. Black. W-Mart (IP-5, H-5, R-3, ER-1, K-2, BB-6). Wells (IP-2, H-2, R-0, K-2, K-2). L-Bowen (IP-4, K-2, BB-2). Salyers (IP-3, K-3, BB-1). Hitting-SV: Emily Estep 4-4 2-2B 5-RBI, Desiree Simpson 2-4, Kylee Thompson 1-4 2B, Kelsi Gothard 1-2 3B RBI, Katelyn Stevenson 1-4 RBI, Kylee Jenkins 1-4; FHS: Katie Pruitt 2-4, Breanna Reedy 1-4, Libby Judge 1-3, Black 1-3, Kaylee Salyers 1-4, Bell 1-3.