Angela Dorrell
Angela Dawn Dorrell, 45, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
A visitation will be held for family and friends from 1:30–2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
