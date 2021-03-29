March 31, 2021

Timothy Bruce Sr.

Published 11:24 am Monday, March 29, 2021

Timothy Ray Bruce Sr., 65, of Ironton, died Friday, March 27, 2021, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Kay (Collins) Bruce.
A celebration of Timothy’s life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
To make online condolences to the Bruce family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

