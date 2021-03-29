March 31, 2021

Chesapeake council to meet regarding vacancies

By Staff Reports

Published 8:21 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

The Chesapeake Village Council will meet at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at village hall in special session.

The purpose of the meeting is to fill/appoint council vacancies.

The council has had two vacancies for the last month, following the resignations of members Jim Smith and Richard McMaster.

