India impressing Reds’ staff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India might be forcing his way onto the big league roster and even a starting spot in the infield thanks to an impressive spring performance.

The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Florida is showing why he was such a highly regarded prospect a few seasons ago.

Through his first 17 spring games, he hit .333 with four doubles and two homers and is a candidate to start at second base.

The 24-year-old India had a slow start to his professional career, producing good but not great numbers during his first two minor league seasons.

He spent all of 2020 at the team’s alternate training site during the shortened 60-game season and was never promoted to the big leagues.

But now he looks like he belongs.

“It says so much about the difference a year makes in a young player’s career,” Reds manager David Bell said last week.

“Not that he wasn’t in a good place last year, but the development has been very significant over the past year.”