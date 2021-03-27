March 27, 2021

  • 48°

Egg Hunt set for today

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

Central Christian Church will host its Easter Eggstravaganza at 1 p.m. today at the church.

The church, in a post on Facebook, said they will have fun for the whole family with Kona Ice, crafts and more than 2,500 eggs to find.

In the case of rain, the event will take place on April 3.

The church is located at 1541 S. Seventh St. in Ironton.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, do you plan to attend in-person Easter services this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business