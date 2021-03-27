Egg Hunt set for today
Central Christian Church will host its Easter Eggstravaganza at 1 p.m. today at the church.
The church, in a post on Facebook, said they will have fun for the whole family with Kona Ice, crafts and more than 2,500 eggs to find.
In the case of rain, the event will take place on April 3.
The church is located at 1541 S. Seventh St. in Ironton.
