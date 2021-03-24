Louise Huber

Jan. 25, 1934–March 23, 2021

Louise Ann Huber, 87, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at local nursing home facility.

Mrs. Huber was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Bremen, a daughter to the late Joseph M. and Gertrude Rose (Smeltzer) Kilbarger.

She was also preceded in death in 1981 by her husband, Russell Lee Huber, whom she married Oct. 1, 1954.

Louise was a graduate of Bremen High School.

Mrs. Huber retired in 2012 after 28 years of service with Bryant Nursing Home as the activity director.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Carolyn Kilbarger, Mary Ellen Allman, Joseph Kilbarger and twin sisters, Callista Treadway and Catherine Noll; and one great-grandson, Cameron Thomas Slattery.

She is survived by five children, Patty (Dan) Pancake, of Ironton, Janice (Jim) Jenkins of Ironton, Donna (Tom) Slattery, of Lexington, Kentucky, Michael (Angie) Huber, of Ironton, and Mary (Jay) Jenkins, of Ironton; three sisters-in-law, Geri Miller, of Lancaster, Vera VanSickle, of Logan, and Sherry Huber, of Bremen; seven grandchildren: Amy (Shannon) McCarty, Mandy (Travis) Kleinman, Julie (Matt) Launsbach, Sean (Sara) Slattery, Michael (Jessica) Huber, Paige (Brad) Matney and Chase Jenkins; ten great-grandchildren and the eleventh great-grandchild due in June; and a host of several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St, Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the funeral home.

To offer the Huber family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.