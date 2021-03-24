Donald Varney

Donald R. Varney, 56, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 2–3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.