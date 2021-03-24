March 24, 2021

Donald Varney

Donald Varney

Donald R. Varney, 56, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 2–3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

