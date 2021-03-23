Historical Society seeks Sanborn photos for exhibit

Submissions needed for display and album at museum

The Lawrence County Historical Society is still looking to collect copies of photographer Kent Sanborn’s work for an upcoming exhibit at the museum.

The group says it plans to honor the photographer, who died earlier this month, with an upcoming display at the Lawrence County Museum.

Sanborn, a photographer and longtime contributor for The Ironton Tribune, was a fixture at school athletic events and began taking photos in the Tri-State in 1982. He maintained a website of his work shooting sports and other events at Southern Ohio Sports Photos.

“Kent has spent countless hours for more than 40 years dedicating his talent to capture our moments,” the society said in a news release. “We are planning a display of his talent for our opening day in April 2021. We are asking the community to submit (nonreturnable) photos that he has captured of you or your families. His photography will be on display at the museum for several weeks, and then be placed in an album to keep at the museum for a small collection of his talent. He has made history with his selfless dedication to our county. We want him to always be remembered.”

There will be a drop box placed in the front porch of the museum on the corner of 6th and Adams St in Ironton. Photos can also be submitted by mailing to the museum.