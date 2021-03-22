Todd Aldridge, 48, of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Advent Health Lake Wales.

He was born June 20, 1972, in Ironton, to Paul and Brenda Aldridge; he moved to North Carolina from Ohio 34 years ago.

Todd was a construction superintendent for Bay to Bay Properties.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle.

He was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Paul Thomas Aldridge.

He is survived by his son, Taylor Aldridge, of Greensboro, North Carolina; mother, Brenda Aldridge, of Greensboro, North Carolina; sister, Angie Suarez (Byron), of California; and brothers, Tony Aldridge, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Nick Aldridge (Kris), of Greensboro, North Carolina.

No services are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation (https://www.brpfoundation.org/donate or 717 S. Marshall Street, Suite 105B, Winston-Salem, NC 27101-5865) or to the Davis Shore Ferry Service (P.O. Box 45, Davis, North Carolina 28524, please list “In Memory of Todd Aldridge” in the memo line).

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.