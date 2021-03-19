March 19, 2021

  • 48°

Mary Sites

By Obituaries

Published 3:51 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

Mary Sites

Mary Lou Sites, 81, of Ironton, died on March 18, 2021.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Bro. Larry McDaniels officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the Sites family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Are you making any plans to take a vacation later this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business