Mary Sites
Mary Sites
Mary Lou Sites, 81, of Ironton, died on March 18, 2021.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Bro. Larry McDaniels officiating.
Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the Sites family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.
You Might Like
Herman Wilson Jr.
Herman Wilson Jr. Herman Leslie Wilson Jr., 61, of Scottown, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He is survived by his... read more