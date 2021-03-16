Samuel Williams

Nov. 21, 1962–March 14, 2021

Samuel “Ike” Williams, 58, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence. Ike was born Nov. 21, 1962, in Lawrence County, a son to the late Samuel, Jr. and Mary (Jenkins) Williams.

Ike attended Ironton High School and a member of the Ironton First Church of the Nazarene.

He loved spending time with his family and friends and his two dogs, Harley and Ellie May.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Emanuel Williams

maternal grandparents, Jack and Stella Jenkins; paternal grandparents, Samuel and Amanda Williams

Those left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Beth Ann (Jason Aldridge) Williams, of Pedro and Kala Beth Markins, of Rock Camp; son, Samuel Joseph (Amy) Williams, of South Point; two brothers, Larry (Mary) Williams and Hank (Judy) Williams, both of Ironton; three sisters, Linda Pierson, Dolly Williams and Debbie (Mike) Friend, all of Ironton; and five grandchildren, Olivia Madison Williams, Samuel Joseph Williams, Jr., Madilyn Grace Waddle, Carter Issac Williams and Conner Ryan Williams.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Ironton First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek. Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Williams family.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.