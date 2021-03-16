March 16, 2021

  • 72°

Brenda Petrie

By Obituaries

Published 5:46 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Brenda Petrie

Brenda Sue Petrie, 71, of Proctorville, died on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona, West Virginia.

There will be no services held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Will you be following the NCAA basketball tournament this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business