Brenda Petrie

Brenda Sue Petrie, 71, of Proctorville, died on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona, West Virginia.

There will be no services held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.