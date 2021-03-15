Thomas Dailey

Thomas Alfred Dailey, 76, of Crown City, died Thursday, March 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens. Proctorville. V.F.W. Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to V.F.W. Post 6878, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, Ohio 45669.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.