Editorial: Working to a strong finish

This week marks a year since everything changed.

While it had been making headlines in prior weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic blew wide open on March 11, 2020, when President Donald Trump addressed the nation for the first time, while the NBA announced it was shutting down its season and actor Tom Hanks revealed he had tested positive for the virus.

Within weeks, schools and businesses would close and things such as masks and social distancing would become a part of life.

In December, the light at the end of the tunnel became visible, as the first vaccines arrived in Lawrence County.

And, in months since, staff at the health department, along with a team of personnel from all around, have been working tirelessly to administer the shots, first to most vulnerable groups, in order to bring about an end to this trying year.

The clinic, located at the South Point Board of Education (in the old high school building) has been running nonstop and, to date, 10,000 vaccines have been administered at the clinic and in congregate settings.

We commend and profusely thank health director Georgia Dillon and all under her who have been tasked with this large undertaking.

And that will continue next week, as the health department will have walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday for those 50 or older, pregnant women, those who have Type-2 diabetes or end stage kidney disease.

In coming weeks, we urge all who have not had a vaccine to please do their part in getting one. Together, we can bring an end to this, reunite as a community and return to normal life.