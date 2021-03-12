Timothy Massie
Timothy Martin Massie, 51, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Friends may call 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer – Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Street. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday with Brother Mike Triplett officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery.
To offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.
You Might Like
Betty Hanshaw
Betty Hanshaw Nov. 2, 1944–March 11, 2021 Betty Jean Hanshaw, 76 of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2021,... read more