Timothy Massie

Timothy Martin Massie, 51, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Friends may call 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer – Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Street. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday with Brother Mike Triplett officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery.

To offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.