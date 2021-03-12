Second Saturday Market opens Saturday at Heritage Station

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —Nomada Bakery and The Red Caboose have teamed up to host a monthly outdoor market at Heritage Station. The first market will be today, 10 a.m.– 3 p.m. , rain or shine.

A wide variety of vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center.

Vendors will offer everything from locally-produced books, stickers, vintage and upcycled clothing, home decor items and fashion accessories.

Artist Zane Pinson will also introduce an art vending machine that will be installed at The Red Caboose.

Visitors can also enjoy the shops at Heritage Station including Nomada Bakery, The Red Caboose, Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather and The Historic Hippie.

Vendors include:

• Carter Taylor Seaton – books.

• Handmade By Maylea – polymer clay jewelry.

• Zane Pinson – ceramics plus an interactive art installation.

• Sage Hollow Crafts – crochet stuffed animals and fashion accessories.

• Amanda Hooser – local-themed stickers and books.

• Little Town Leather – leatherworking.

• Perfectly Imperfect Handmade Goods – sustainable leather jewelry & home goods.

• Myra Rollyson Yates – photography, home decor and books.

The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings including local-interest books, bath and beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts and souvenirs.

Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options.

The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th St., Huntington, West Virginia.

For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom.