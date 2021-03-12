Pancake breakfast to benefit South Point firefighters

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their biannual pancake breakfast fundraiser on April 3.

“We’re having it on the same day as the village’s community yard sale,” Matthew Vanwinkle, with the department, said.

He said the event, which begins at 7 a.m. at the fire department, located at 104 Eisenhower Street, will have outdoor dining, delivery (within the village) and curbside pickup available.

He said those who would like to place an order can call 740-317-4443 or 740-744-8426.

For those attending in person, cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, Vanwinkle said.

“And we’ll be practicing social distancing,” he said of COVID-19 precautions for the event.

All proceeds will go to the firefighters association.