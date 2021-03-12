March 12, 2021

  52°

Laura Nance

By Obituaries

Published 10:55 am Friday, March 12, 2021

Laura Nance

Laura Cheri Nance, 29, of South Point, died on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Aaron Childer officiating. Burial will follow the service at White Cottage Cemetery, South Point. Visitation will be held from noon–2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

