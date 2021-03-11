March 11, 2021

Laura Hawthorne

Laura Cheri Hawthorne, 29, of South Point, Ohio died Friday, March 5, 2021.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sundayat Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in White Cottage Cemetery, South Point. Visitation will be held noon–2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

