Haley Miller

Haley Nicole Miller, 22, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.