Editorial: The value of thinking ahead

With temperatures possibly cracking the 70-degree mark this week, it is hard to believe that just three weeks ago Lawrence County was in the worst of a series of three winter storms that shut down roads and caused power outages to most in the county.

Thankfully, full power has been restored to the region thanks to the hard work of utility crews, while the National Guard is still in the region helping with clean up.

As the damage fades into memory and spring arrives, it might be a good idea to plan for next winter and to be prepared should a similar situation arise.

While there’s no need to hoard and prep for doomsday, a few small steps will make a weather crisis a little easier to get through.

Put together an emergency kit, stocked with things such as flashlights, batteries and candles, that your household can use in the event of power outages caused either by winter weather or severe storms year-round.

Invest in things such as a battery-powered radio, a few days of non-perishable food and a first aid kit.

In the lead-up to the winter storms, hardware stores saw a run on things such as propane heaters, sidewalk salt and camp stoves.

Why not, while the weather is warm, seek out these items ahead of time and beat the rush and scarcity issues?

A little simple planning ahead of time will go a long way and spare you and your family the panic and stress should the need arise again.