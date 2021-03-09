March 9, 2021

Nancy Sias

By Obituaries

Published 11:04 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Nancy Sias

Nancy Lou Sias, 73, of South Point, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

A private graveside service will be held at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Victory’s Animal Care, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

